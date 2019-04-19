On April 19, hit country duo Love and Theft released their soaring new music video for their single, the soulful "Gimme Tonight."
The song has a neat groove to it, and catchy melodies; moreover, it was co-penned by Jaren Johnston of the country group The Cadillac Three and the late Andrew Dorff. Love and Theft can do no wrong with anything they put out musically.
The video for "Gimme Tonight" is quite clever as it is modeled after the hit television show, True Detective. It was produced by Grant Claire and the team at Artist Integration.
"Gimme Tonight" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great that country duo Love and Theft has new music out. "Gimme Tonight" has a retro '90s vibe to it, and it features velvet harmonies from Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
