Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On October 31, country duo Love and Theft have released their new music video "Need to Breathe" just in time for Halloween. A platinum-selling country duo, Love and Theft show their fans and listeners how to have a good time in their "Need to Breathe" music video. It is a fun and witty masquerade video, and it compliments the infectious tune quite well. Its melody is very catchy and addicting. Their video for "Need to Breathe" was directed by Grant Claire and it displays a different side of them, artistically and creatively, and it is great to see Love and Theft evolving and keeping things fresh. It will resonate well with their loyal fans and listeners. Love and Theft, comprised of Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles, will be releasing their new album in early of next year. The Verdict Overall, country duo Love and Theft has released an exceptional and refreshing new music video for "Need to Breathe." It is vivacious and a great deal of fun and their harmonies are spot-on, as always. Love and Theft prove that they are the most underrated musical duo in the country genre. Their new video for "Need to Breathe" garners an A rating. Well done guys. To learn more about country duo Love and Theft and their new music video for "Need to Breathe," check out their Facebook page