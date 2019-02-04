Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music New York - On February 4, Canadian electronic duo Loud Luxury celebrated the gold certification of their smash hit "Body" at Breslin in New York City. Piron went on to hand the gold plaques to Loud Luxury, and he shared that he hopes that this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for them in the future, including more accolades. Loud Luxury, comprised of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, made the Top 40 with their hit single "Body," and it has been certified gold in America. "It is amazing to be in New York. We love New York so much. The pizza is incredible and the people are awesome. We would come back here anytime. The weather is surprisingly okay right now," they said. Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace expressed their sincere gratitude to all. "We thank you. No matter how big or small a role you had in making our dreams come true. Thank you, everyone," they concluded. The Canadian duo scored four Juno nominations for "Breakthrough Group of the Year," "Fan Choice Award," "Single of the Year" for "Body" and "Dance Recording of the Year" for "Body." They are scheduled to perform at the upcoming Juno Awards on March 17, 2019. Loud Luxury's music is available on To learn more about Loud Luxury and their music, check out their The "Happy Hour" event was hosted by Maykel Piron, the CEO, and co-founder of Armada Music, and he made the welcoming remarks. "Thank you all for being here on a Monday. It is amazing. I just flew in. When you find records that you really like and you feel like they are going to work, that's the most exciting thing in the music industry," Piron said, prior to praising their "fantastic radio team."Piron went on to hand the gold plaques to Loud Luxury, and he shared that he hopes that this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for them in the future, including more accolades.Loud Luxury, comprised of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, made the Top 40 with their hit single "Body," and it has been certified gold in America. "It is amazing to be in New York. We love New York so much. The pizza is incredible and the people are awesome. We would come back here anytime. The weather is surprisingly okay right now," they said.Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace expressed their sincere gratitude to all. "We thank you. No matter how big or small a role you had in making our dreams come true. Thank you, everyone," they concluded.The Canadian duo scored four Juno nominations for "Breakthrough Group of the Year," "Fan Choice Award," "Single of the Year" for "Body" and "Dance Recording of the Year" for "Body." They are scheduled to perform at the upcoming Juno Awards on March 17, 2019.Loud Luxury's music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Loud Luxury and their music, check out their official Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about Loud Luxury, Body, New york, Duo, Canadian Loud Luxury Body New york Duo Canadian armada