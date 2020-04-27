Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed radio personality Lou Brutus has released his riveting book "Sonic Warrior: My Life as a Rock N Roll Reprobate: Tales of Sex, Drugs, and Vomiting at Inopportune Moments." Sonic Warrior: My Life as a Rock N Roll Reprobate: Tales of Sex, Drugs, and Vomiting at Inopportune Moments is available on The Verdict Overall, Lou Brutus soars on his Sonic Warrior book, which is a breath of fresh air. There is something in it for everything and a must for all fans of rock and roll. It is unflinching, powerful and any music critic or industry professional can find it relatable. Grab a bottle of wine and let Brutus lure you in this musical and literary adventure. Sonic Warrior garners an A rating. To learn more about radio personality Lou Brutus, check out his It is written in a witty, unapologetic, and honest fashion, and he is able to give his readers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the rock music scene as he highlights some of his most unforgettable concert experiences and backstage moments. The foreword, written by Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, makes it that much more appealing and relevant. Most importantly, Brutus allows his rich, storytelling ability to shine and that will resonate well with rock fans and readers, as they live vicariously through him.Sonic Warrior: My Life as a Rock N Roll Reprobate: Tales of Sex, Drugs, and Vomiting at Inopportune Moments is available on Amazon and on Barnes & Noble . It is the ideal book to read during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in an effort to provide an escape from life's daily stresses.Overall, Lou Brutus soars on his Sonic Warrior book, which is a breath of fresh air. There is something in it for everything and a must for all fans of rock and roll. It is unflinching, powerful and any music critic or industry professional can find it relatable. Grab a bottle of wine and let Brutus lure you in this musical and literary adventure. Sonic Warrior garners an A rating.To learn more about radio personality Lou Brutus, check out his official website More about Lou Brutus, Rock, Book, sonic warrior Lou Brutus Rock Book sonic warrior