Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Lost Hollow release amazing 'Looking For Happy' albu Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 26, Tommy and Lorrie Harden of the duo Lost Hollow released their latest studio offering, "Looking For Happy."
It opens with the soothing title track "Looking For Happy," which features their rich, mellow vocals, and it is followed by the upbeat and radio-friendly "Fly Away," as well as the moving "Paper Lanterns."
"Oh Heart" features their crisp, resonant vocals, while "Shine On" is uplifting and fun. "Burn 'Em Down" is comprised of neat acoustic guitar instrumentation and clapping, while they show some attitude on "The World Spins." "This Better Be Good" is a controlled and delicate vocal performance by the duo.
After the mid-tempo and optimistic "We Are One," it closes with the uptempo yet refreshing "Runaway" and the heartfelt "Song To Take You Home."
Looking For Happy is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
Recently, Lost Hollow earned praise from country queen Reba McEntire on Facebook, and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Overall, the new Lost Hollow album Looking For Happy is a breath of fresh air. Every song on this collection has its own identity, and there is something in it for everybody. Their melodies are charming and memorable since their music encompasses elements of country, folk, Americana, indie and adult contemporary music. Lost Hollow exudes a great deal of talent and they sing with a lot of heart. It garners an A rating.
For more information on the Lost Hollow and their music, check out their Facebook page.
More about Lost Hollow, Album, looking for happy, Reba
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: The Doobie Brothers put Long Island fans into a time warp Special
Iran turns to Asian allies to seek relief from US sanctions
Syria soldiers eye Turkish outpost in recaptured town
India lockdown a major blow for Kashmir tourism
Trump suggested nuking hurricanes: report
Macron slams Bolsonaro after insults about wife
Review: Santana fantastic at Jones Beach with The Doobie Brothers Special
Essential Science: First circular pure carbon molecule created
Thai palace releases rare images of king's royal consort
Brazil's Bolsonaro endorses sexist post about French first lady