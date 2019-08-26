Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 26, Tommy and Lorrie Harden of the duo Lost Hollow released their latest studio offering, "Looking For Happy." "Oh Heart" features their crisp, resonant vocals, while "Shine On" is uplifting and fun. "Burn 'Em Down" is comprised of neat acoustic guitar instrumentation and clapping, while they show some attitude on "The World Spins." "This Better Be Good" is a controlled and delicate vocal performance by the duo. After the mid-tempo and optimistic "We Are One," it closes with the uptempo yet refreshing "Runaway" and the heartfelt "Song To Take You Home." Looking For Happy is available on Recently, Lost Hollow earned praise from country queen Reba McEntire on The Verdict Overall, the new Lost Hollow album Looking For Happy is a breath of fresh air. Every song on this collection has its own identity, and there is something in it for everybody. Their melodies are charming and memorable since their music encompasses elements of country, folk, Americana, indie and adult contemporary music. Lost Hollow exudes a great deal of talent and they sing with a lot of heart. It garners an A rating. For more information on the Lost Hollow and their music, check out their It opens with the soothing title track "Looking For Happy," which features their rich, mellow vocals, and it is followed by the upbeat and radio-friendly "Fly Away," as well as the moving "Paper Lanterns.""Oh Heart" features their crisp, resonant vocals, while "Shine On" is uplifting and fun. "Burn 'Em Down" is comprised of neat acoustic guitar instrumentation and clapping, while they show some attitude on "The World Spins." "This Better Be Good" is a controlled and delicate vocal performance by the duo.After the mid-tempo and optimistic "We Are One," it closes with the uptempo yet refreshing "Runaway" and the heartfelt "Song To Take You Home."Looking For Happy is available on iTunes and on Amazon Recently, Lost Hollow earned praise from country queen Reba McEntire on Facebook , and rightfully so.Overall, the new Lost Hollow album Looking For Happy is a breath of fresh air. Every song on this collection has its own identity, and there is something in it for everybody. Their melodies are charming and memorable since their music encompasses elements of country, folk, Americana, indie and adult contemporary music. Lost Hollow exudes a great deal of talent and they sing with a lot of heart. It garners an A rating.For more information on the Lost Hollow and their music, check out their Facebook page More about Lost Hollow, Album, looking for happy, Reba Lost Hollow Album looking for happy Reba