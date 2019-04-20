Email
Review: Loreno Mayer releases uplifting collaboration 'Younger Days'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Emerging electronic sensation Loreno Mayer is back with his refreshing new single "Younger Days." The song was released on April 19 via the label Nik Cooper.
The track is a collaboration between Mayer, Aitor Blond and Moyan, featuring smooth vocals from Sam Knight. It has a carefree and youthful vibe to it, which makes it a fun anthem for clubs and dance-floors. It has catchy hooks, synths, and melodies, coupled with neat reverb on the chorus. The lyrics are pleasant and relatable.
"Younger Days" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Loreno Mayer nails the production on "Younger Days," along with Aitor Blond and Moyan. Sam Knight has knocked the crisp, sultry vocals out of the park in a solid and compelling vocal performance. All of the musicians on this project showcase a tremendous amount of talent. The track "Younger Days" ought to be played on heavy rotation, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
