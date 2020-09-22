The tune is refreshing, upbeat, and fun. Loreno Mayer
never disappoints with his music and his production.
"This track means a lot to me because it's a track that made me stronger and the words that I was saying to myself in the mirror for a long time I put into this track 'I'm free, yeah, you," Mayer said.
"Everyone is free to choose their own paths and what they want to be in life no one can stop us and I found it perfect to add it to this one since it was making me feel strong since I started it so I ended up naming it 'Stronger'," he explained.
"Stronger" is available on Apple Music
, Beatport
, Amazon Music
, and on Spotify
, among other digital service providers
. "Stronger" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
