article imageReview: Loreno Mayer releases empowering electronic single 'Stronger'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Loreno Mayer is back with his vivacious single "Stronger," which is quite an empowering ode. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The tune is refreshing, upbeat, and fun. Loreno Mayer never disappoints with his music and his production.
"This track means a lot to me because it's a track that made me stronger and the words that I was saying to myself in the mirror for a long time I put into this track 'I'm free, yeah, you," Mayer said.
"Everyone is free to choose their own paths and what they want to be in life no one can stop us and I found it perfect to add it to this one since it was making me feel strong since I started it so I ended up naming it 'Stronger'," he explained.
"Stronger" is available on Apple Music, Beatport, Amazon Music, and on Spotify, among other digital service providers. "Stronger" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page.
