Acclaimed DJ and producer Loreno Mayer joins forces with Bmark and Robbie Rosen on "I Can Feel It," which was released on Interplay Records.

The single was released via Alexander Popov's Interplay Records, and it is quite upbeat, progressive, and vivacious. American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen is featured on lead vocals, which is an added treat.

Mayer expressed that he really enjoyed working on this song. "It has got that summer feeling which we all love. Robbie killed it on vocals, all three of us worked hard on this and we are more than happy with the final result," he exclaimed.

"I Can Feel It" is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars. It is available on Spotify. Loreno Mayer never disappoints with his musical productions. It's a fun and enjoyable tune. Well done.