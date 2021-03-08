The single was released via Alexander Popov's Interplay Records, and it is quite upbeat, progressive, and vivacious. American Idol
finalist Robbie Rosen
is featured on lead vocals, which is an added treat.
Mayer expressed that he really enjoyed working on this song. "It has got that summer feeling which we all love. Robbie killed it on vocals, all three of us worked hard on this and we are more than happy with the final result," he exclaimed.
"I Can Feel It" is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars. It is available on Spotify
. Loreno Mayer
never disappoints with his musical productions. It's a fun and enjoyable tune. Well done.
