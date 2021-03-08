Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Loreno Mayer, Bmark, and Robbie Rosen release 'I Can Feel It' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed DJ and producer Loreno Mayer joins forces with Bmark and Robbie Rosen on "I Can Feel It," which was released on Interplay Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The single was released via Alexander Popov's Interplay Records, and it is quite upbeat, progressive, and vivacious. American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen is featured on lead vocals, which is an added treat.
Mayer expressed that he really enjoyed working on this song. "It has got that summer feeling which we all love. Robbie killed it on vocals, all three of us worked hard on this and we are more than happy with the final result," he exclaimed.
"I Can Feel It" is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars. It is available on Spotify. Loreno Mayer never disappoints with his musical productions. It's a fun and enjoyable tune. Well done.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer and his new track "I Can Feel It," follow him on Instagram.
Instagram

LORENO MAYER (@lorenomayer_official)

More about robbie rosen, Loreno Mayer, i can feel it, bmark
 
Latest News
Top News
Asteroid the size of Golden Gate Bridge to zoom past Earth
Pope says meeting Shiite cleric 'good for my soul'
Italy arrests 'forger' over links to 2015 Paris attack
Microsoft flaws exploited by suspected Chinese hackers Special
Review: Loreno Mayer, Bmark, and Robbie Rosen release 'I Can Feel It' Special
Essential Sciences: Touchy-feely? Soft robotics advances
Laura Wright and Maura West to participate in a virtual fan event
David Gharibyan premieres video for 'International Women's Day' Special
Wildfire smoke is more toxic than other forms of air pollution
England's children go back to school after virus lockdown