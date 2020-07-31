Loreno Mayer is back stronger than ever with his new progressive house collaobration "Her Eyes." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In "Her Eyes," Loreno joins forces with Vil and Anthony Meyer, and it was released via Glow Records. It is midtempo and refreshing, and it provides electronic listeners an escape during the trying times that the world is living in today. The lyrics are expressive and relevant.
Loreno Mayer has been consistently been putting out high-quality electronic music in 2020, where every song has its own identiy, and "Her Eyes" is no different. This song is quite a virtual banger, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
"Her Eyes" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer and "Her Eyes," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.