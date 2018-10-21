The song was released via AVA Recordings, which is an imprint of Black Hole Recordings
, a label that is home to Markus Schulz
.
The melodies, synths are grooves of "Zoya" are quite impressive, and they take the listener on a musical adventure. This is a trance track that is worthy of the repeat button.
"Zoya" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Loreno Mayer and Quizzow are back with a solid collaboration "Zoya," which will resonate well with fans of electronic music, especially trance. In addition, the extended mix of the song would be a great fit for a motion picture soundtrack, especially action films. Both electronic musicians display their talent on this tune. "Zoya" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
