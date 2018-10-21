Email
article imageReview: Loreno Mayer and Quizzow release trance collaboration 'Zoya' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Electronic producers Loreno Mayer and Quizzow have teamed up for their latest trance collaboration "Zoya," which came out on October 19.
The song was released via AVA Recordings, which is an imprint of Black Hole Recordings, a label that is home to Markus Schulz.
The melodies, synths are grooves of "Zoya" are quite impressive, and they take the listener on a musical adventure. This is a trance track that is worthy of the repeat button.
"Zoya" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Loreno Mayer and Quizzow are back with a solid collaboration "Zoya," which will resonate well with fans of electronic music, especially trance. In addition, the extended mix of the song would be a great fit for a motion picture soundtrack, especially action films. Both electronic musicians display their talent on this tune. "Zoya" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about electronic artist Loreno Mayer and "Zoya," check out his official Facebook page, and on Instagram.
