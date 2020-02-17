Loreno Mayer and Quizzow charm on their latest collaboration "Nuerra," which was released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.
This trance song has an ambient, atmospheric vibe to it, which makes it more appealing and infectious. It is the ideal song to work out to, and it is worthy of the repeat button. It truly transports listeners to different realms.
"Nuerra" was released on Elliptical Sun Recordings and it is available on such digital providers as Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
It is evident that anything Loreno Mayer touches musically turns to gold. "Nuerra" is no different, and it showcases a different side of his artistry. Fans that liked "Zoya" will certainly love "Nuerra." This hypnotic new track garners an A rating. Well done.
