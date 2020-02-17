Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Loreno Mayer and Quizzow charm on 'Nuerra' trance single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Loreno Mayer and Quizzow charm on their latest collaboration "Nuerra," which was released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.
This trance song has an ambient, atmospheric vibe to it, which makes it more appealing and infectious. It is the ideal song to work out to, and it is worthy of the repeat button. It truly transports listeners to different realms.
"Nuerra" was released on Elliptical Sun Recordings and it is available on such digital providers as Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
It is evident that anything Loreno Mayer touches musically turns to gold. "Nuerra" is no different, and it showcases a different side of his artistry. Fans that liked "Zoya" will certainly love "Nuerra." This hypnotic new track garners an A rating. Well done.
For more information on Loreno Mayer and "Nuerra," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
More about Loreno Mayer, nuerra, Quizzow, Single, Track
 
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Turning smartphones into micro-laboratories
General Motors pulls out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
Review: k.d. lang spectacular at Fire Fight Australia benefit concert Special
Review: Dame Olivia Newton-John performs for Fire Fight Australia Special
Review: Carie Karavas steals the show at 'Sunday Funnies' in Bellmore Special
Storm Dennis brings severe flooding to Britain as it moves East
US offers Iraq a partial withdrawal of its troops
China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment
Scientists explore why bat viruses are so deadly
German conservatives fire starting gun in race to succeed Merkel