Review: Loreno Mayer and Nickobella release new single 'Falling In Love'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Loreno Mayer and Nickobella are back with their new track "Falling In Love," which features vocalist Jessika Dawn. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The track was released on Future House Cloud, and it features Jessika Dawn's crystalline, atmospheric voice. It is midtempo, progressive, catchy, and fun. Her breathy vocals compliment Loreno Mayer and Nickobella's rich production.
"Falling In Love" showcases a different side to Loreno Mayer's artistry, and there is something it for everybody. It is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer, follow him on Instagram and on Facebook.
