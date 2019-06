Mayer is back with yet another exquisite track that is polished, catchy, and well-crafted. Enya Angel's vocals on "Colours" are pristine and pure as the driven snow. It encompasses elements of trance, house and progressive music; moreover, "Colours" deserves to be played at nightclubs, dance-floors, and even festivals.The track was already played by Max Meyer on A State Of Trance Festival 850 in Utrecht, which gave it the added exposure that it deserves."Colours" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music Overall, "Colours" by Loreno Maye r and Enya Angel is a keeper. It stands out lyrically and melodically, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Loreno Mayer's music, check out his official Facebook page and on Instagram For more information on Enya Angel, visit her Facebook page and on Instagram