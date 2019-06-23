Loreno Mayer and Enya Angel released their new collaboration "Colours" on June 21, 2019, via the record label Glow Records.
Mayer is back with yet another exquisite track that is polished, catchy, and well-crafted. Enya Angel's vocals on "Colours" are pristine and pure as the driven snow. It encompasses elements of trance, house and progressive music; moreover, "Colours" deserves to be played at nightclubs, dance-floors, and even festivals.
The track was already played by Max Meyer on A State Of Trance Festival 850 in Utrecht, which gave it the added exposure that it deserves.
"Colours" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Colours" by Loreno Mayer and Enya Angel is a keeper. It stands out lyrically and melodically, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer's music, check out his official Facebook page and on Instagram.
For more information on Enya Angel, visit her Facebook page and on Instagram.