This house song was released via Interplay Records, and it has received support from trance star Alexander Popov, who is the owner of that label. It has been played by ARTY/Alpha 9 back in 2018 at Dreamfields Mexico, Luminosity Amsterdam Dance Event, and The Brooklyn Mirage in New York, among other noteworthy events.
"Giants" is available on Spotify
, Amazon Music
, Beatport
, and Apple Music
.
The Verdict
While "Giants" has been two years in the making, it is safe to say that it was worth it. The track is enthralling and would make a great banger for any electronic music festival or nightclub. Loreno Mayer does it again, and he never disappoints. Brandon Mignacca
allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this tune. "Giants" garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer and his new track "Giants," follow him on Instagram
, Twitter
, and check out his Facebook page
.