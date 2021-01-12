Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Electronic producer and DJ Loreno Mayer has joined forces with Anthony Meyer for a stunning collaboration. Digital Journal has the scoop. Meyer charms on the lead vocals of the progressive house song, which compliment Mayer's production. Meyer is an American singer-songwriter, producer, composer, and remix engineer that specializes in several genres of music. "Compass" is available on digital service providers by This past fall, Mayer released his empowering single " To learn more about Loreno Mayer and "Compass," check out his For more information on Anthony Meyer, check out his This progressive track was released via Nik Cooper Music, and it quite catchy, upbeat, and a great deal of fun. Mayer's production is second to none, and he proves that he is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary electronic dance landscape.Meyer charms on the lead vocals of the progressive house song, which compliment Mayer's production. Meyer is an American singer-songwriter, producer, composer, and remix engineer that specializes in several genres of music."Compass" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It is refreshing and it garners two thumbs up.This past fall, Mayer released his empowering single " Stronger ."To learn more about Loreno Mayer and "Compass," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram and Twitter For more information on Anthony Meyer, check out his website and follow him on Instagram More about Loreno Mayer, Compass, anthony meyer, Track, Electronic Loreno Mayer Compass anthony meyer Track Electronic