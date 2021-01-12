Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Loreno Mayer and Anthony Meyer release stunning 'Compass' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Electronic producer and DJ Loreno Mayer has joined forces with Anthony Meyer for a stunning collaboration. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This progressive track was released via Nik Cooper Music, and it quite catchy, upbeat, and a great deal of fun. Mayer's production is second to none, and he proves that he is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary electronic dance landscape.
Meyer charms on the lead vocals of the progressive house song, which compliment Mayer's production. Meyer is an American singer-songwriter, producer, composer, and remix engineer that specializes in several genres of music.
"Compass" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is refreshing and it garners two thumbs up.
This past fall, Mayer released his empowering single "Stronger."
To learn more about Loreno Mayer and "Compass," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
For more information on Anthony Meyer, check out his website and follow him on Instagram.
More about Loreno Mayer, Compass, anthony meyer, Track, Electronic
 
Latest News
Top News
Smash The House record label imprint by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Ford to close all its factories in Brazil 
China places 5 million more under lockdown to stamp out virus cluster
Stay granted to inmate set to be first woman executed by US in decades
Op-Ed: Twitter loses billions on stock market, but it’s a bad call
How Covid-19 has hit global sport again
Heather Grace Hancock talks about 'The Package' on Passionflix Special
Vanessa Rubio opens up about 'Cobra Kai' on Netflix Special
Armin van Buuren unveils all-time A State Of Trance Top 1000 list
Corporate America looks to penalize Trump, Republicans — for now