On October 24, Long Island songstress Emi Pellegrino posted her new live video of her original song "This Time" on her YouTube channel. The songstress noted that this is the first song that she has written in four years, and she is extremely proud of it, dubbing it as one of her "favorites." Pellegrino plays the keyboards on "This Time," and she allows her rich, crystalline vocals to shine. The listener can recall Lady Gaga meets the piercing pipes of Mariah Carey, and both of these comparisons ought to be taken as a major compliment. As Digital Journal previously reported, Pellegrino is nominated for "Best Singer from Long Island" in the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition. Whether it is an original song or a cover tune, Emi Pelligrino's vocals have no limits. Her range and control are incredible, as always. She is a true force to be reckoned with in the Long Island music scene, and hopefully, there will be more original music from Pellegrino in the near future. "This Time" garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Emi Pellegrino and her music, check out her official Facebook page