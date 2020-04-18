Review: Long Island musician Phil Smith delights in 'Quarantine' concert

By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music This week, award-winning Long Island musician Phil Smith entertained his fans virtually via a livestream "Quarantine" show. He showcased his wide ranger as an acoustic singer-songwriter by performing such diverse songs as Jason Mraz's "The Remedy," Matchbox Twenty's "3AM," R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion," Train's "Meet Virginia" and he threw in the rock classic "Summer of '69," Smith took this journalist's requests and delivered a soothing version of Goo Goo Doll's "Sympathy," and he displays his sultry, raspy voice on Collective Soul's "The Whole I Know." Equally impressive were Maroon 5's "Won't Go Home Without You" and Lifehouse's "Hanging By a Moment." He also paid tribute to several Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as Bon Jovi ("It's My Life'), Phil Collins ("Easy Lover" and "Against All Odds"), Tom Petty ("Free Fallin'), Aerosmith ("I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"), Peter Gabriel ("In Your Eyes"), Journey's inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'," and the "Piano Man" Billy Joel himself with "The Downeaster Alexa" and "Uptown Girl"; Smith also threw a little country in the mix with Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel." This "Quarantine" concert by Phil Smith was interactive, fun and entertaining. He maintained great control of his rumbling vocals throughout the livestream concert, which spanned multiple hours. His"Quarantine" shows are worth tuning in. Well done Phil. To learn more about Phil Smith and his solo music, check out his Smith was the 2020 " Best of Long Island " winner for "Best Cover Group on Long Island" for The 90's Band. His set included '80s and '90s classics, as well as requests from his virtual audience that was tuning in. It was just him and his acoustic guitar, which allowed him to make musical magic.He showcased his wide ranger as an acoustic singer-songwriter by performing such diverse songs as Jason Mraz's "The Remedy," Matchbox Twenty's "3AM," R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion," Train's "Meet Virginia" and he threw in the rock classic "Summer of '69,"Smith took this journalist's requests and delivered a soothing version of Goo Goo Doll's "Sympathy," and he displays his sultry, raspy voice on Collective Soul's "The Whole I Know." Equally impressive were Maroon 5's "Won't Go Home Without You" and Lifehouse's "Hanging By a Moment."He also paid tribute to several Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as Bon Jovi ("It's My Life'), Phil Collins ("Easy Lover" and "Against All Odds"), Tom Petty ("Free Fallin'), Aerosmith ("I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"), Peter Gabriel ("In Your Eyes"), Journey's inspirational "Don't Stop Believin'," and the "Piano Man" Billy Joel himself with "The Downeaster Alexa" and "Uptown Girl"; Smith also threw a little country in the mix with Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel."This "Quarantine" concert by Phil Smith was interactive, fun and entertaining. He maintained great control of his rumbling vocals throughout the livestream concert, which spanned multiple hours. His"Quarantine" shows are worth tuning in. Well done Phil. To learn more about Phil Smith and his solo music, check out his Facebook page More about Long island, phil smith, Quarantine, the 90's band Long island phil smith Quarantine the 90 s band