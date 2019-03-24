Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On March 23, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. "Cheers to Billy Joel for writing this great music, which is why I have a gig," DelGuidice said. They continued with "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." Feinberg was sensational on the sax solos of "New York State of Mind," and they immediately broke into the beloved ballad "Vienna" and "Movin' Out." They also tackled the Billy Joel-penned "Shameless," which became a smash hit in the country music world for Garth Brooks. As always, DelGuidice and the band kept their faith with "Keeping the Faith," with its infectious hooks. Of course, no performance at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall is complete without Big Shot taking us a trip to "Allentown." Carmine Giglio was delightful on the keyboard. It is great to hear DelGuidice's original music over the course of the night, and he delivered with his gorgeous love ballad "Mona Lisa." Jill Gioia helped bring the soundtrack of A Star is Born to life at Mulcahy's, where she dueted with DelGuidice on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." Gioia also paid homage to the late Janis Joplin with a soaring rendition of "Me and Bobby McGee." They gave the Wantagh audience a history lesson with "We Didn't Start the Fire" courtesy of guitarist Ken Cino, while Steven Fileti played harmonica on the Billy Joel classic "Piano Man," and the inclusion of "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" was an added treat. DelGuidice went into the crowd during "You May Be Right." They closed on a fitting note with The Beatles' "Hey Jude," which ended in a crowd singalong. The Verdict Overall, it was a fun night at Mulcahy's to celebrate the music of the "Piano Man" Billy Joel. One can always count on Big Shot to do that, and they nail it every time they take the stage. They also did Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" justice, where they collaborated with Jill Gioia. Their live show earned an A rating. Well done. For more information on Big Shot and their show dates, check out their They were joined by Mark Feinberg on saxophone and Decadia's Lenny Rocillo on bass who filled in for John Scarpulla and Nick Dimichino respectively, as well as a talented horn section, which were important for them to perform "Tell Her About It" and "Easy Money.""Cheers to Billy Joel for writing this great music, which is why I have a gig," DelGuidice said. They continued with "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant."Feinberg was sensational on the sax solos of "New York State of Mind," and they immediately broke into the beloved ballad "Vienna" and "Movin' Out." They also tackled the Billy Joel-penned "Shameless," which became a smash hit in the country music world for Garth Brooks. As always, DelGuidice and the band kept their faith with "Keeping the Faith," with its infectious hooks.Of course, no performance at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall is complete without Big Shot taking us a trip to "Allentown." Carmine Giglio was delightful on the keyboard. It is great to hear DelGuidice's original music over the course of the night, and he delivered with his gorgeous love ballad "Mona Lisa."Jill Gioia helped bring the soundtrack of A Star is Born to life at Mulcahy's, where she dueted with DelGuidice on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." Gioia also paid homage to the late Janis Joplin with a soaring rendition of "Me and Bobby McGee."They gave the Wantagh audience a history lesson with "We Didn't Start the Fire" courtesy of guitarist Ken Cino, while Steven Fileti played harmonica on the Billy Joel classic "Piano Man," and the inclusion of "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" was an added treat. DelGuidice went into the crowd during "You May Be Right." They closed on a fitting note with The Beatles' "Hey Jude," which ended in a crowd singalong.Overall, it was a fun night at Mulcahy's to celebrate the music of the "Piano Man" Billy Joel. One can always count on Big Shot to do that, and they nail it every time they take the stage. They also did Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" justice, where they collaborated with Jill Gioia. Their live show earned an A rating. Well done.For more information on Big Shot and their show dates, check out their official website More about Long island, Band, Big Shot, Lady Gaga, bradley cooper Long island Band Big Shot Lady Gaga bradley cooper shallow