By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) has released his new EP, "Acoustic Sessions" via Herø Records.
The EP opens with a rich, crisp version of "Sleepwalker." Fans that enjoyed the original recording of "Sleepwalker" will certainly love this acoustic rendition, since it displays Henderson's voice in its purest form. It is followed by the mid-tempo yet spitfire "Bite My Tongue." His latest collection closes with "Speak of the Devil," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.
Last month, during Grammy week, Henderson performed at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for Westwood One in New York City.
Logan Henderson's Acoustic Sessions EP is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Logan Henderson proves that he is one of the most underrated vocalists in the contemporary pop music scene. His new EP showcases the acoustic singer-songwriter side of his artistry. One can really hear his heart of this project. It is a superb three-track musical effort, which garners an A rating.
To learn more about Logan Henderson and his latest Acoustic Sessions EP, check out his official Facebook page.
