New York
-
On April 26, international singing sensation and recording artist Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) released his new music video for "End of the World."
The single was released on Red Music and Hero Records, and it garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal. "End of the World" is included on his upcoming EP, which is slated for release in the summer of 2019.
His new video features stunning cinematography and a cameo from Katelyn Fann. Director Robert Quaintance did a solid job in its direction, and the video compliments the ballad quite well.
On April 28, Henderson will be performing at Irving Plaza in New York City as part of Jake Miller's "Wait For You" headlining tour.
The Verdict
All in all, Logan Henderson delivers on his latest video for "End of the World," especially since it has a neat concept to it and it allows him to take his fans and listeners on a musical adventure thanks to its cinematography. This visually striking music video garners an A- rating.
Read More: Logan Henderson chatted with Digital Journal back in February of 2019 about his new music and tour with Jake Miller.