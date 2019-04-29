Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Logan Henderson heats up New York City with catchy pop songs Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
On April 28, singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) performed at Irving Plaza in New York City, as part of Jake Miller's "Wait For You" headlining tour.
Henderson, who warmed up the stage for Miller with Just Seconds Apart, kicked off his opening set with the spitfire "Bite My Tongue," and he immediately broke into "Zodiac."
Equally noteworthy were Henderson's covers of "Day 'n' Nite" by Kid Cudi and "One Kiss" by Dua Lipa, where it was neat to hear the latter tune sung from a male perspective. The inclusion of his new single, the ballad "End of the World" was sheer bliss since it was well-received by all.
"Pull Me Deep" was a controlled and compelling performance, and "Sleepwalker" is this journalist's all-time favorite Logan Henderson solo song.
His latest single "End of the World" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Logan Henderson got the fans all fired up for Jake Miller at Irving Plaza, and delivered a killer opening set in his own right. His rich vocals were crisp, sultry and resonant, and he commanded the stage well. Henderson's set garnered two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Logan Henderson and his music, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.
More about logan henderson, Big Time Rush, Irving Plaza, New york, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
Farmako inks first deal to supply mass produced biosynthetic CBD
Iran drone video of American carrier appears 'years old': US Navy
Review: Adam Lambert was exceptional guest mentor on 'American Idol' Special
Neighbours struggle with Sri Lanka bombers' road to radicalism
Israeli Eurovision champ says boycott calls spread 'darkness'
Macron, Merkel try to resurrect Serbia-Kosovo talks at Balkan summit
38 killed as floods worsen in Mozambique after second cyclone
UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation in Libya
Essential Science: New reef atlas gives baseline for coral health
Contractors adopting IoT to lower insurance premiums