On April 28, singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) performed at Irving Plaza in New York City, as part of Jake Miller's "Wait For You" headlining tour.
Henderson, who warmed up the stage for Miller with Just Seconds Apart, kicked off his opening set with the spitfire "Bite My Tongue," and he immediately broke into "Zodiac."
Equally noteworthy were Henderson's covers of "Day 'n' Nite" by Kid Cudi and "One Kiss" by Dua Lipa, where it was neat to hear the latter tune sung from a male perspective. The inclusion of his new single, the ballad "End of the World" was sheer bliss since it was well-received by all.
"Pull Me Deep" was a controlled and compelling performance, and "Sleepwalker" is this journalist's all-time favorite Logan Henderson solo song.
His latest single "End of the World" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Logan Henderson got the fans all fired up for Jake Miller at Irving Plaza, and delivered a killer opening set in his own right. His rich vocals were crisp, sultry and resonant, and he commanded the stage well. Henderson's set garnered two giant thumbs up.
