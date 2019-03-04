Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 14, country singer-songwriter Lockwood Barr released her new single "I'm Not Crazy," just in time for Valentine's Day. In many instances throughout the song, thanks to her expressive delivery and tone, Barr emerges as the country version of Adele, and that should be taken as a compliment. "I'm Not Crazy" is available on Throughout her career in the music business, Barr has opened for such diverse artists as Tyler Hilton, Anne Hills, and Wiz Khalifa, among others. She was the recipient of the DisCovery Award from Music Row Magazine, as well as the winner of the Independent Country Music Association Award for banjo player as part of the bluegrass band The NashVegas Ramblers. The Verdict Overall, Lockwood Barr nails her new single "I'm Not Crazy." She maintains tremendous control over her vocals, and she is able to evoke raw emotions. She exudes natural talent and her career in the music business seems promising. This song garners an A rating. All country fans and listeners ought to grab a bottle of wine and allow Lockwood Barr to lure them in. To learn more about rising country artist Lockwood Barr and "I'm Not Crazy," check out her The song has a stirring vibe to it, and it features her husky yet crystalline voice. The banjo accompaniment is an added bonus. She co-wrote the song with Ryan Youmans.In many instances throughout the song, thanks to her expressive delivery and tone, Barr emerges as the country version of Adele, and that should be taken as a compliment."I'm Not Crazy" is available on Amazon iTunes and on Spotify Throughout her career in the music business, Barr has opened for such diverse artists as Tyler Hilton, Anne Hills, and Wiz Khalifa, among others. She was the recipient of the DisCovery Award from Music Row Magazine, as well as the winner of the Independent Country Music Association Award for banjo player as part of the bluegrass band The NashVegas Ramblers.Overall, Lockwood Barr nails her new single "I'm Not Crazy." She maintains tremendous control over her vocals, and she is able to evoke raw emotions. She exudes natural talent and her career in the music business seems promising. This song garners an A rating. All country fans and listeners ought to grab a bottle of wine and allow Lockwood Barr to lure them in.To learn more about rising country artist Lockwood Barr and "I'm Not Crazy," check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Lockwood Barr, i'm not crazy, Country, Single Lockwood Barr i m not crazy Country Single