The song has a stirring vibe to it, and it features her husky yet crystalline voice. The banjo accompaniment is an added bonus. She co-wrote the song with Ryan Youmans.
In many instances throughout the song, thanks to her expressive delivery and tone, Barr emerges as the country version of Adele, and that should be taken as a compliment.
Throughout her career in the music business, Barr has opened for such diverse artists as Tyler Hilton, Anne Hills, and Wiz Khalifa, among others. She was the recipient of the DisCovery Award from Music Row Magazine
, as well as the winner of the Independent Country Music Association Award for banjo player as part of the bluegrass band The NashVegas Ramblers.
The Verdict
Overall, Lockwood Barr nails her new single "I'm Not Crazy." She maintains tremendous control over her vocals, and she is able to evoke raw emotions. She exudes natural talent and her career in the music business seems promising. This song garners an A rating. All country fans and listeners ought to grab a bottle of wine and allow Lockwood Barr to lure them in.
