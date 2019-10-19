Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On October 18, hit country duo LoCash performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island, which was presented by MyCountry 96.1. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas' set at Mulcahy's included their smash singles "I Know Somebody," the vivacious "I Love This Life," their latest single, the nonchalant "One Big Country Song," as well as their fun party anthem, "Feels Like a Party." Other songs that stood out from their new studio album, Brothers, included the catchy drinking tune "Cold Beer Kind of Night," the mid-tempo "God Thing," "It's Only Midnight" and the carefree "Summer in a Truck." They also covered "Truck Yeah," which they co-wrote for Tim McGraw, and threw some '80s rock in the mix with Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." Equally remarkable were their covers of the Backstreet Boys pop ballad "I Want It That Way" and David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle," as well as Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69," all of which were fun singalongs with the crowd. They closed with the title track of their new album, the soaring "Brothers," which features soaring harmonies, as well as with the inspirational Journey classic "Don't Stop Believin'." The Verdict Overall, LoCash put on a fun and high-octane country show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They proved that they are one of the most underrated duos out there. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas are worth seeing in concert. Their set garnered an A rating. Well done. Their latest studio offering, Brothers, is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on This show was quite special since it was the first concert in Mulcahy's newly expanded venue. They shared the stage with country artist Drew Baldridge Preston Brust and Chris Lucas' set at Mulcahy's included their smash singles "I Know Somebody," the vivacious "I Love This Life," their latest single, the nonchalant "One Big Country Song," as well as their fun party anthem, "Feels Like a Party."Other songs that stood out from their new studio album, Brothers, included the catchy drinking tune "Cold Beer Kind of Night," the mid-tempo "God Thing," "It's Only Midnight" and the carefree "Summer in a Truck."They also covered "Truck Yeah," which they co-wrote for Tim McGraw, and threw some '80s rock in the mix with Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again."Equally remarkable were their covers of the Backstreet Boys pop ballad "I Want It That Way" and David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle," as well as Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69," all of which were fun singalongs with the crowd.They closed with the title track of their new album, the soaring "Brothers," which features soaring harmonies, as well as with the inspirational Journey classic "Don't Stop Believin'."Overall, LoCash put on a fun and high-octane country show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They proved that they are one of the most underrated duos out there. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas are worth seeing in concert. Their set garnered an A rating. Well done.Their latest studio offering, Brothers, is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on Apple Music and Spotify More about locash, mulcahy's, Country, Long island locash mulcahy s Country Long island