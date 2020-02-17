Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Liz Anne Hill shines on country single and video for 'Border' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Liz Anne Hill chatted with Digital Journal about her inspiration behind her single "Border."
She allows her controlled, crystalline voice to shine on this track. This song is worth more than just a passing glance and it is filled with raw emotions; moreover, it will resonate with her listening audience.
"'Border' is the second chapter of 'The Desert'," she said. The whole visual EP is about the cycle of falling in and out of love... how it's messy and triumphant and glorious and dangerous all at the same time."
She continued, "Cheating songs are a staple in the tradition of country music, but I'm clearly forging my own path here, and when I co-wrote 'Border' with Jennifer Adan, I wanted to pen my own version: one that touches the raw notes of what it's like to be caught in between black in white, what it's like to be swept up at the moment, what it's like to follow your heart even though there are strings attached. More of us have been there than we would probably like to admit... I know I have."
"Border" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Liz Anne Hill and "Border," check out her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Liz Anne Hill this past September about "The Desert."
More about Liz Anne Hill, Border, Single, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Turning smartphones into micro-laboratories
General Motors pulls out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
Review: k.d. lang spectacular at Fire Fight Australia benefit concert Special
Review: Dame Olivia Newton-John performs for Fire Fight Australia Special
Review: Carie Karavas steals the show at 'Sunday Funnies' in Bellmore Special
Storm Dennis brings severe flooding to Britain as it moves East
US offers Iraq a partial withdrawal of its troops
China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment
Scientists explore why bat viruses are so deadly
German conservatives fire starting gun in race to succeed Merkel