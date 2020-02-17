Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Liz Anne Hill chatted with Digital Journal about her inspiration behind her single "Border." "'Border' is the second chapter of 'The Desert'," she said. The whole visual EP is about the cycle of falling in and out of love... how it's messy and triumphant and glorious and dangerous all at the same time." She continued, "Cheating songs are a staple in the tradition of country music, but I'm clearly forging my own path here, and when I co-wrote 'Border' with Jennifer Adan, I wanted to pen my own version: one that touches the raw notes of what it's like to be caught in between black in white, what it's like to be swept up at the moment, what it's like to follow your heart even though there are strings attached. More of us have been there than we would probably like to admit... I know I have." "Border" is available on To learn more about Liz Anne Hill and "Border," check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with She allows her controlled, crystalline voice to shine on this track. This song is worth more than just a passing glance and it is filled with raw emotions; moreover, it will resonate with her listening audience."'Border' is the second chapter of 'The Desert'," she said. The whole visual EP is about the cycle of falling in and out of love... how it's messy and triumphant and glorious and dangerous all at the same time."She continued, "Cheating songs are a staple in the tradition of country music, but I'm clearly forging my own path here, and when I co-wrote 'Border' with Jennifer Adan, I wanted to pen my own version: one that touches the raw notes of what it's like to be caught in between black in white, what it's like to be swept up at the moment, what it's like to follow your heart even though there are strings attached. More of us have been there than we would probably like to admit... I know I have.""Border" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music . It garners an A rating.To learn more about Liz Anne Hill and "Border," check out her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Liz Anne Hill this past September about "The Desert." More about Liz Anne Hill, Border, Single, Country Liz Anne Hill Border Single Country