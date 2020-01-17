Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 17, acclaimed country group Little Big Town released their latest studio album "Nightfall," which is very intimate and compelling. It is followed by "Throw Your Love Away," where Kimberley Schlapman sings lead vocals, and the catchy yet relatable "Over Drinking," which has an uplifting vibe to it. "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" is more nonchalant and it continues with the glorious "Questions." Their Grammy-nominated "The Daughters" is inspirational, and an ode to female empowerment, while "River of Stars" is exquisite from start to finish. "Sugar Coat" showcases Karen Fairchild's honey-rich vocals. After the stunning piano-laden "Problem Child," sung by Jimi Westbrook, it closes with the crisp and refreshing "Bluebird" and with the atmospheric ballad "Trouble With Forever." Nightfall is available on The Verdict Overall, Little Big Town have released an amazing studio album, Nightfall. Every song has its own identity and there is something in it for everybody. Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet are at the top of their game musically. This CD garners an A rating. To learn more about Little Big Town and their music, check out their The collection opens with the soothing "Next To You," which displays their velvet harmonies, and it is followed by the mid-tempo and hypnotic title track, "Nightfall," which has a retro vibe to it, as well as the stirring ballad "Forever and a Night," where Philip Sweet displays his rumbling voice.It is followed by "Throw Your Love Away," where Kimberley Schlapman sings lead vocals, and the catchy yet relatable "Over Drinking," which has an uplifting vibe to it. "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" is more nonchalant and it continues with the glorious "Questions."Their Grammy-nominated "The Daughters" is inspirational, and an ode to female empowerment, while "River of Stars" is exquisite from start to finish. "Sugar Coat" showcases Karen Fairchild's honey-rich vocals.After the stunning piano-laden "Problem Child," sung by Jimi Westbrook, it closes with the crisp and refreshing "Bluebird" and with the atmospheric ballad "Trouble With Forever."Nightfall is available on Amazon Music Spotify and on Apple Music Overall, Little Big Town have released an amazing studio album, Nightfall. Every song has its own identity and there is something in it for everybody. Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet are at the top of their game musically. This CD garners an A rating.To learn more about Little Big Town and their music, check out their official website More about Little Big Town, Nightfall, Country, Album Little Big Town Nightfall Country Album