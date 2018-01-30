Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Little Big Town puts on best Grammy performance with 'Better Man' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
New York - At the 60th annual Grammy award ceremony, country group Little Big Town had the best performance of the night with "Better Man."
They sang "Better Man" with a great deal of heart and passion. Karen Fairchild soared on the song's lead vocals, while Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook were all glorious on harmonies. Sweet and Westbrook also nailed the guitar parts.
Ironically enough, the song was penned solely by global music star Taylor Swift, and it was produced by their long-time producer Jay Joyce.
Speaking of "Better Man," Little Big Town took home the 2018 Grammy award for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their chart-topping country single. This marked their third career Grammy win, and their third win in this category (previously their songs "Pontoon" and "Girl Crush" also won for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance").
The Verdict
Overall, country group Little Big Town delivered the greatest live performance on Grammy night with "Better Man." It was filled with raw emotions, and they were able to form a strong connection with their fans and listeners. Their live Grammy performance garnered an A rating.
To learn more about country group Little Big Town, check out their official website.
More about Little Big Town, Grammy, better man, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Cut off by Israeli wall, Palestinian family declares 'republic'
Review: Little Big Town puts on best Grammy performance with 'Better Man' Special
'Dreamer' immigrants get front-row seat to Trump speech
Key points from Trump's maiden State of the Union
Anguished Germany raises anti-Semitism alarm
US threatens new sanctions as Russia laughs off Putin list
After a hot 2017, Toronto housing market cools off
Truck damages Peru's ancient Nazca lines
North Korea slams US as 'gross violator of human rights'
Ice hockey sisters face off for rival nations at Olympics