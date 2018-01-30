New York
At the 60th annual Grammy award ceremony, country group Little Big Town had the best performance of the night with "Better Man."
They sang "Better Man" with a great deal of heart and passion. Karen Fairchild soared on the song's lead vocals, while Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook were all glorious on harmonies. Sweet and Westbrook also nailed the guitar parts.
Ironically enough, the song was penned solely by global music star Taylor Swift, and it was produced by their long-time producer Jay Joyce.
Speaking of "Better Man," Little Big Town took home the 2018 Grammy award for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their chart-topping country single. This marked their third career Grammy win, and their third win in this category (previously their songs "Pontoon" and "Girl Crush" also won for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance").
The Verdict
Overall, country group Little Big Town delivered the greatest live performance on Grammy night with "Better Man." It was filled with raw emotions, and they were able to form a strong connection with their fans and listeners. Their live Grammy performance garnered an A rating.
To learn more about country group Little Big Town, check out their official website.