article imageReview: Lissie masterfully covers 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Lissie is back with a stellar rendition of "Dreams" by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac.
Her version of "Dreams" is captivating with a retro vibe to it. "Dreams" is featured in her upcoming album When I'm Alone: The Piano Retrospective, which will be released on April 5, 2019, via Cooking Vinyl. She is really able to capture the emotional core of the classic Fleetwood Mac tune.
Lissie is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability on this stripped down version of "Dreams," and it will certainly resonate well with her fans and listeners.
On May 9, 2019, Lissie will be performing at City Winery in New York City. As part of her piano shows, Lissie is partnering with PLUS1 so that one dollar from every ticket sold will go towards the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), which works safeguard the earth - its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.
"Dreams" by Lissie on piano is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Lissie has delivered a superb piano-driven rendition of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. Her vocals are lilting and crystalline, where the listener can recall the purity and charisma of Stevie Nicks' voice. Her take on "Dreams" garners an A rating.
