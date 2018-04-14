Email
article imageReview: Link Wray's 'Rumble' immortalized in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Cleveland - Fans of Link Wray have a major reason to celebrate. His signature song "Rumble" was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio.
"Rumble" was one of six important singles honored in this inaugural category. It joined the company of "Rocket 88" by Jackie Breston and his Delta Cats, "Louie Louie" by The Kingsmen, Procol Harum's "A Whiter Shade of Pale" and Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."
It was great to see Link Wray finally getting recognition in some capacity at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Van Zandt "Little Steven" made the remarks for this new category, which honors the excellence of singles that shapes rock and roll by artists who have not yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Van Zandt credited Link Wray for being the creator of distortion and the power chord, as well as for his rock and roll attitude, which helped change the world. He noted that "Rumble" was the only instrumental in history to be banned for its content.
In the video presentation in the background, a few clips played from the award-winning documentary, Rumble.
Read More: On March 31, 2018, an event honoring the 60th anniversary of "Rumble" by guitar legend Link Wray took place at Generation Records in New York City.
