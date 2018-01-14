Email
article imageReview: Link Wray magical on new 'Son of Rumble' instrumental recording Special

By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
"Son of Rumble" by rock and roll guitar legend will be posthumously released on April 13, 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Son of Rumble" has a great guitar tone to it, and this instrumental is more upbeat and captivating. This is the iconic guitarist's never-released follow-up to "Rumble." In April of 2018, it will be released as a vinyl 7" and it will be backed with another unreleased track, "Whole Lotta Talking."
Wray's original "Rumble," from 1958 was the song that introduced the world to power chords and intentional distortion, and it solidified Wray as the "Grandfather of Rock and Roll."
The new song "Son of Rumble" is available for pre-order by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Link Wray's "Son of Rumble" is a major hit, and it should be the song that will help him get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor which is long overdue for the legendary musician. One thing is for sure, Wray's music is bound to stand the test of time! "Son of Rumble" garners an A rating.
Read More: Link Wray's life story was told in the critically-acclaimed documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World.
