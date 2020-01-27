Email
article imageReview: Lindsay Ell melts hearts with 'I Don't Love You' country single Special

By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell soars on her latest radio single "I Don't Love You." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Her crystalline vocals are sultry and controlled, where the listener can recall Rebecca Lynn Howard meets Jessica Andrews (and that ought to be taken as a compliment). She is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions and she is not afraid to be vulnerable. Anybody who has ever been through a break-up can relate to its poignant lyrics and message. It addresses the struggle of heartbreak and the healing process after a failing romance.
"I Don't Love You" by Lindsay Ell is a track on her upcoming studio album, which will be released at a later date. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Most recently, she scored a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country charts with "What Happens In A Small Town," where she dueted with country star Brantley Gilbert.
The Verdict
Overall, Lindsay Ell delivers on her latest country single "I Don't Love You," which is one of her most compelling songs to date. The radio airwaves should give it the airplay that it rightfully deserves. It garners an A rating.
