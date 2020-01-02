Special By By Markos Papadatos 25 mins ago in Music Rock superstar Linda Ronstadt melts hearts in the brand new "The Sound of My Voice" documentary that aired on January 1 on CNN. This documentary is directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, and it is distributed by Greenwich Entertainment. It is a celebration of her illustrious career in the music business, which includes 10 Grammy awards, as well as over 100 million records sold worldwide; moreover, she was inducted into the coveted Without giving too much away, The Sound of My Voice is compelling and inspirational on so many levels. It chronicles upbringing (singing Mexican tunes), as well as her highest highs and even the challenges in life such as being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which ended her professional singing career. It was evident that through it all, the entire musical community loved the "sound of her voice." The Verdict Overall, The Sound of My Voice is an amazing film that is highly recommended for all fans of Linda Ronstadt. It is insightful, well-crafted, and it features commentary from some of the greatest artists of our time such as Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, and Bonnie Raitt (who proclaimed her the Beyonce of her time), all of which sang praises for Ronstadt. This documentary garners an A rating. Ronstadt proved that she is a trailblazer and one of the greatest vocalists of our time, male or female. She paved the way for countless artists that followed.This documentary is directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, and it is distributed by Greenwich Entertainment. It is a celebration of her illustrious career in the music business, which includes 10 Grammy awards, as well as over 100 million records sold worldwide; moreover, she was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Without giving too much away, The Sound of My Voice is compelling and inspirational on so many levels. It chronicles upbringing (singing Mexican tunes), as well as her highest highs and even the challenges in life such as being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which ended her professional singing career. It was evident that through it all, the entire musical community loved the "sound of her voice."Overall, The Sound of My Voice is an amazing film that is highly recommended for all fans of Linda Ronstadt. It is insightful, well-crafted, and it features commentary from some of the greatest artists of our time such as Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, and Bonnie Raitt (who proclaimed her the Beyonce of her time), all of which sang praises for Ronstadt. This documentary garners an A rating. More about Linda Ronstadt, The Sound of My Voice, CNN, Documentary, Grammy Linda Ronstadt The Sound of My Voic... CNN Documentary Grammy