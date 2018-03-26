Email
Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt powerful on 'Found Tonight' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York City - Tony-winning entertainers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt have joined forces on "Found Tonight," and the result is magical.
The song was produced, arranged, and orchestrated by Alex Lacamoire, and it was recorded at Atlantic Studios in New York City. It is a genius mash-up of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen and "Story of Tonight" from Hamilton, both of which are Tony-winning musicals. Both artists, Platt and Miranda, showcase their tremendous storytelling abilities, and they paint a vivid picture in the minds of their audiences.
Lacamoire is featured on piano, Justin Smith plays the violin, Todd Low is on viola, and Adele Stein is on cello.
Particularly impressive about "Found Tonight" is that a portion of the proceeds benefits the March for Our Lives initiative.
The Verdict
Overall, the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt vocal collaboration on "Found Tonight" was a match made in musical heaven. It is haunting, expressive and heartfelt. They will certainly impact many lives with this moving tune. It is one of those songs that sends shivers down your spine, especially when one listens to it. Alex Lacamoire did a brilliant job on its orchestra arrangement. This collaboration earns an A rating.
"Found Tonight" is available on iTunes.
More about LinManuel Miranda, Ben Platt, found tonight
 
