Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Like Mike of the acclaimed electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike is back with his new solo track, "Memories," which is quite stunning. The opening lyrics of the pre-chorus are as follows: "I could never love her like I love you, and when I close my eyes girl it's all you, and after everything that we've been through, I can't lie there's no escaping you." The Verdict Overall, "Memories" is a very sentimental and melodically stunning tune. The song's groove is very addicting, and it makes the listener want to get up and dance. In this melancholic track, Like Mike epitomizes the best qualities that contemporary house music has to offer, and he does that in an uplifting way. "Memories" garners an A rating. In 2017, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ranked No. 2 in the DJ Magazine To get a free copy of Like Mike's "Memories," For more information on Like Mike, check out his official The song has a really cool animated music video. It allows the listener to appreciate Mike's own talent as a songwriter and producer. It shows the deeper side of his artistry, with heartfelt and meaningful lyrics that are pure poetry. The pristine vocals on the track are rich and subtle.The opening lyrics of the pre-chorus are as follows: "I could never love her like I love you, and when I close my eyes girl it's all you, and after everything that we've been through, I can't lie there's no escaping you."Overall, "Memories" is a very sentimental and melodically stunning tune. The song's groove is very addicting, and it makes the listener want to get up and dance. In this melancholic track, Like Mike epitomizes the best qualities that contemporary house music has to offer, and he does that in an uplifting way. "Memories" garners an A rating.In 2017, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ranked No. 2 in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll , right behind Martin Garrix . They held that same spot (No. 2) for the second consecutive year. In 2015, they ranked as the No. 1 DJs in the world.To get a free copy of Like Mike's "Memories," click here For more information on Like Mike, check out his official Facebook page More about Like Mike, Memories, Electronic, Track Like Mike Memories Electronic Track