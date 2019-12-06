Email
article imageReview: Liam Payne releases amazing breakthrough studio album 'LP1' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
British platinum-selling singer-songwriter Liam Payne (One Direction fame) released his breakthrough studio album, "LP1."
Ever since One Direction, Payne has sold in excess of 18 million singles in just two years as a solo artist; moreover, his songs have been streamed over 3.7 billion times.
LP1 is available in CD, vinyl and digital formats. The album opens with the midtempo "Stack It Up," where he collaborates with rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie and it is followed by the soothing and hypnotic "Remember" and "Heart Meet Break."
Other standout tracks include "Live Forever" with Cheat Codes, and his smash single "Strip That Down" with Quavo, and
"For You (Fifty Shades Freed)," where his vocals blend well with the atmospheric voice of Rita Ora.
After "Get Low," his collaboration with Zedd, his album closes with the sultry ballad "Bedroom Floor" and on a fitting note with the festive "All I Want (For Christmas)," which showcases his rich, velvet voice.
LP1 is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Liam Payne has released an incredible debut album, LP1. It is all heart and soul, and it is highly recommended for all. It was certainly worth the wait. LP1 garners an A rating.
To learn more about Liam Payne and his music, check out his official homepage.
