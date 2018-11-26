Email
article imageReview: Liam Grae will melt your heart with 'The Christmas Song' cover Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising artist Liam Grae has covered Nat King Cole's classic holiday hit "The Christmas Song," and the result is magical.
Grae released a black and white music video for the holiday standard, which has a warm and nostalgic vibe to it. His pristine vocals are slightly reminiscent of Michael Bublé and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.
The song's monochromatic music video was filmed by Leo Deveney at FD Photo Studio in downtown Los Angeles, California.
The Verdict
Overall, Liam Grae does the Nat King Cole classic "The Christmas Song" justice. His voice is sultry and smooth as silk, and it will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. This solid version of "The Christmas Song" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about rising singer-songwriter Liam Grae, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
Read More: Liam Grae chatted with Digital Journal about his single "Uniform" and the digital transformation of the music industry.
