Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising soul-pop artist Liam Grae has released his highly-anticipated single "Uniform" on October 5. Digital Journal has the scoop. It is lyrically and melodically stunning, where it is hard to get that clapping beat out of your head. The song was co-penned and recorded with Dale Anthoni, who has collaborated with such musical acts as The Vamps and Carlie Hanson. Andrew Furze served as the producer of Grae's new single. "Uniform" is available on The Verdict Overall, For more information on singing sensation Liam Grae and "Uniform," check out his Read More: Liam Grae chatted with The song has a funky, retro vibe to it, and Grae nails the vocals. His voice is sultry, controlled and crisp, where the listener can slightly recall Adam Levine of Maroon 5. It encompasses elements of pop, R&B/soul, gospel, as well as adult contemporary music.It is lyrically and melodically stunning, where it is hard to get that clapping beat out of your head. The song was co-penned and recorded with Dale Anthoni, who has collaborated with such musical acts as The Vamps and Carlie Hanson. Andrew Furze served as the producer of Grae's new single."Uniform" is available on iTunes Overall, Liam Grae showcases a tremendous deal of potential on "Uniform." His voice is smooth as silk. Hopefully, there will be more great music to come from Grae in the future. His breakthrough single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.For more information on singing sensation Liam Grae and "Uniform," check out his website Liam Grae chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Uniform," as well as the digital transformation of the music business. More about Liam Grae, Uniform, Single, Artist Liam Grae Uniform Single Artist