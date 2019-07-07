Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Liam Ferrari releases infectious 'Gone in the Morning' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
Australian pop star Liam Ferrari released his latest pop single "Gone in the Morning" independently, and it is available on all digital providers.
Ferrari's rich, rumbling vocals on "Gone in the Morning" are reminiscent of such fellow pop artists as Justin Bieber and Austin Mahone, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. This tune has a nonchalant and calming vibe to it, an addicting beat, coupled with a liberating message.
The song's visually striking music video was directed by Sam Cahill; moreover, it was produced and written by Austin Hull.
"Gone in the Morning" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Liam Ferrari charms on his latest radio single "Gone in the Morning." It is extremely radio-friendly and his voice is smooth as silk. Ferrari deserves to be the next big male phenom in pop music. "Gone in the Morning" garners an A rating.
To learn more about multifaceted Aussie entertainer Liam Ferrari and "Gone in the Morning," check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
More about Liam Ferrari, Pop, gone in the morning, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
The sad end of Joao Gilberto, the voice of the bossa nova
Review: Debbie Gibson elegantly covers 'The Way' by New Kids on the Block Special
Frankfurt returns to normal after WWII bomb defused
Mitsotakis, Greece's pro-business 'steamroller'
Review: Machine Gun Kelly rocks on badass new album 'Hotel Diablo' Special
Indonesia cancels tsunami alert after strong quake
Frank Lloyd Wright buildings named UNESCO World Heritage sites
Father in French right-to-die case says son being 'murdered'
Review: USA wins the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France Special
Rapinoe, Lavelle score as USA beat Netherlands to retain World Cup