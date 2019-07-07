Australian pop star Liam Ferrari released his latest pop single "Gone in the Morning" independently, and it is available on all digital providers.
Ferrari's rich, rumbling vocals on "Gone in the Morning" are reminiscent of such fellow pop artists as Justin Bieber and Austin Mahone, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. This tune has a nonchalant and calming vibe to it, an addicting beat, coupled with a liberating message.
The song's visually striking music video was directed by Sam Cahill; moreover, it was produced and written by Austin Hull.
"Gone in the Morning" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Liam Ferrari charms on his latest radio single "Gone in the Morning." It is extremely radio-friendly and his voice is smooth as silk. Ferrari deserves to be the next big male phenom in pop music. "Gone in the Morning" garners an A rating.
To learn more about multifaceted Aussie entertainer Liam Ferrari and "Gone in the Morning," check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.