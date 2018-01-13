Email
article imageReview: Liam Ferrari excellent on Lauv cover of 'I Like Me Better' Special

By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Australian music sensation Liam Ferrari has covered Lauv's "I Like Me Better," and he has done an excellent job on the song.
Ferrari covered this smash single on December 1, 2017, and it has gone viral on social media. His voice is calming and smooth as silk. He really takes his time on the song and he allows his rich vocals to shine, where the listener can recall Justin Bieber ("Love Yourself"), which is meant to be taken as a compliment.
The Aussie heartthrob made Digital Journal's "One to Watch" list for 2018, and rightfully so.
His solo single "Run to You" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Liam Ferrari is able to take any song out there and make it his own. He gives it his all. His bold rendition of Lauv's "I Like Me Better" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Liam Ferrari and his music, visit his Facebook page.
