Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson released her new single, the piano-laden "Medication." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, If You Can't Say Anything Nice…, which is slated for release on April 17, 2020. Mendelson allows her rich, harking voice to shine and she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable; moreover, the lyrics are unflinching and compelling and the song has a stirring vibe to it.
"Medication" by Leslie Mendelson is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Leslie Mendelson delights on her latest single "Medication." Her crisp vocals are resonant and pure as the driven snow. Judging from this track, her new studio album already sounds promising. "Medication" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.