Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Leslie Mendelson delights on 'Medication,' to release new album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson released her new single, the piano-laden "Medication." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, If You Can't Say Anything Nice…, which is slated for release on April 17, 2020. Mendelson allows her rich, harking voice to shine and she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable; moreover, the lyrics are unflinching and compelling and the song has a stirring vibe to it.
"Medication" by Leslie Mendelson is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Leslie Mendelson delights on her latest single "Medication." Her crisp vocals are resonant and pure as the driven snow. Judging from this track, her new studio album already sounds promising. "Medication" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about leslie mendelson, Singersongwriter, Medication, Single, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
How New York state is becoming the place for tech startups
Tensions rise as Guyana awaits election result
Citing COVID-19, Bank of Canada cuts rate by half-a-point
EU unveils climate law, but Greta is unimpressed
Review: ‘Guns Akimbo’ is a full-tilt, bloody riot Special
The Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'
Italy deploys emergency field hospitals to fight virus
Turkey demands EU help in Syria, denies using migrants as blackmail
Debbie Gibson scores Top 10 dance hit with 'Girls Night Out'
Patrick Boyd opens up about 'Dennis' the play, and digital age Special