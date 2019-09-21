Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On September 20, rising country singer-songwriter Lena Stone releases her latest country single, the infectious "Hotel." Stone noted that she is really excited to release "Hotel" as her next single from her forthcoming EP. She added that "Hotel" has been a fan-favorite tune in her live concerts the last couple of years and she enjoyed going to the studio and recording it. "Hotel" by The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Lena Stone and "Hotel," check out her The single was co-penned by Stone and Adam Wood; moreover, it will motivate people to leave their baggage at home and hit the road, in an effort to make as many memories as they possibly can. Stone's vocals on "Hotel" are pristine and lilting.Stone noted that she is really excited to release "Hotel" as her next single from her forthcoming EP. She added that "Hotel" has been a fan-favorite tune in her live concerts the last couple of years and she enjoyed going to the studio and recording it."Hotel" by Lena Stone is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Lena Stone delivers on her new single "Hotel." Stone is one of the brightest and most underrated new artists to come out of the contemporary Nashville music scene, and she deserves to make it far in the music business. "Hotel" is full of life and liberating, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Lena Stone and "Hotel," check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Lena Stone, Hotel, Single, Country Lena Stone Hotel Single Country