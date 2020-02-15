Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Westbury - On February 14, country star Lee Brice headlined The Theatre at Westbury, in the round, for a great turnout of fans as they celebrated Valentine's Day. Brice, who was backed by a five-piece band, was able to get the crowd on their feet as he belted out "Drinking Class" when he took the stage. It was followed by the infectious "Hard to Love," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Lee Brice tune. "How are y'all feeling tonight? Get your hands together," he said, and continued with "That Don't Sound Like You." "There's no better place than to play for y'all tonight here," he said. Brice also performed his new tune "One of Them Girls," and he expressed how blessed and grateful he is to be doing music for a living. He went on to perform his first chart-topper, the love ballad "A Woman Like You," where everybody was singing along with him. He took his listeners on a trip down memory lane to "She Ain't Right," which was released back in 2008, and he showed his fans how to have a good time with "Beer" and he threw in "Be My Baby Tonight" in the mix. The stand-out songs were "Boy," which he performed solo and acoustic, where everybody had their cell phones out, as well as the powerhouse ballad "I Drive Your Truck," which evoked a wide spectrum of raw emotions. An added treat was when he performed his own distinct version of "Crazy Girl," a tune he co-wrote that became a smash hit for the Eli Young Band. Judging from the Long Island audience, "I Hope You're Happy Now," his latest duet with Carly Pearce, resonated well with everybody, and he closed with the party anthem "Parking Lot Party." Brice returned for an encore that included "I Don't Dance" and "Rumor," where he left his listeners wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Lee Brice was superb at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. He gave his fans a night of country music to remember this Valentine's Day. Brice is worth seeing every time he and his band members come to the area. One will not be disappointed. His live show garnered an A rating. To learn more about Lee Brice and his music, check out his Country singer-songwriter Ben Gallaher served as his opening act, who was able to warm up the stage for him.Brice, who was backed by a five-piece band, was able to get the crowd on their feet as he belted out "Drinking Class" when he took the stage. It was followed by the infectious "Hard to Love," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Lee Brice tune."How are y'all feeling tonight? Get your hands together," he said, and continued with "That Don't Sound Like You." "There's no better place than to play for y'all tonight here," he said.Brice also performed his new tune "One of Them Girls," and he expressed how blessed and grateful he is to be doing music for a living. He went on to perform his first chart-topper, the love ballad "A Woman Like You," where everybody was singing along with him.He took his listeners on a trip down memory lane to "She Ain't Right," which was released back in 2008, and he showed his fans how to have a good time with "Beer" and he threw in "Be My Baby Tonight" in the mix.The stand-out songs were "Boy," which he performed solo and acoustic, where everybody had their cell phones out, as well as the powerhouse ballad "I Drive Your Truck," which evoked a wide spectrum of raw emotions. An added treat was when he performed his own distinct version of "Crazy Girl," a tune he co-wrote that became a smash hit for the Eli Young Band.Judging from the Long Island audience, "I Hope You're Happy Now," his latest duet with Carly Pearce, resonated well with everybody, and he closed with the party anthem "Parking Lot Party."Brice returned for an encore that included "I Don't Dance" and "Rumor," where he left his listeners wanting to hear more.Overall, Lee Brice was superb at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. He gave his fans a night of country music to remember this Valentine's Day. Brice is worth seeing every time he and his band members come to the area. One will not be disappointed. His live show garnered an A rating.To learn more about Lee Brice and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Lee Brice, Country, Valentine's day, Concert, Star Lee Brice Country Valentine s day Concert Star