Country recording artists Lee Brice and Carly Pearce charm on their refreshing duet single "I Hope You're Happy Now," which is sheer bliss.
Brice's rich, rumbling voice blends well with Pearce's controlled, crystalline vocals. They both showcase their storytelling abilities on this catchy single, and that will resonate well with their fans and listeners. This is a duet that deserves to go No. 1 on the country charts.
On February 14, Lee Brice will be headlining the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, which is presented by the hit country radio station New York Country 94.7.
"I Hope You're Happy Now" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce shine on "I Hope You're Happy Now." They deserve all of the success that is coming their way with this exceptional song. "I Hope You're Happy Now" garners an A rating.
To learn more about country star Lee Brice and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.