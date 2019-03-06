Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 3, the documentary film "Leaving Neverland" was released on HBO in the United States, which tells the story of two individuals, Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck, that were allegedly abused and molested by Michael Jackson. A story of this caliber was a long time coming, and it was important to be told especially during the times that we are living in today. It truly makes one re-examine the legacy of a pop icon. The only downside that critics and fans of Jackson may point out is that the film may come across as one-dimensional and one-sided, and with that being a valid point, Leaving Neverland will still leave the audience at the edge of their seats due to its disturbing,dark and sick nature. The Verdict Overall, Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck ought to be commended for their brevity to open up about their alleged sexual abuse experiences in Leaving Neverland, and the same holds true about the adverse effects these events had on their families' lives. It will sustain the audience's attention for its entire four-hour duration, and it will haunt them long thereafter. Filmmaker Dan Reed did a brilliant job on the film's direction, and shedding light on this significant story. Leaving Neverland is unflinching, powerful and compelling. The film garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Acclaimed British director Dan Reed served as producer and director of the documentary film. Choreographer Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck star in the documentary film as they give their raw and devastating personal accounts about their alleged sexual abuse from the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson when they were just boys.A story of this caliber was a long time coming, and it was important to be told especially during the times that we are living in today. It truly makes one re-examine the legacy of a pop icon.The only downside that critics and fans of Jackson may point out is that the film may come across as one-dimensional and one-sided, and with that being a valid point, Leaving Neverland will still leave the audience at the edge of their seats due to its disturbing,dark and sick nature.Overall, Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck ought to be commended for their brevity to open up about their alleged sexual abuse experiences in Leaving Neverland, and the same holds true about the adverse effects these events had on their families' lives. It will sustain the audience's attention for its entire four-hour duration, and it will haunt them long thereafter.Filmmaker Dan Reed did a brilliant job on the film's direction, and shedding light on this significant story. Leaving Neverland is unflinching, powerful and compelling. The film garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Leaving Neverland, Documentary, Film, HBO Leaving Neverland Documentary Film HBO