Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes released her new holiday project, "It's Christmas, Eve," which is part of a Hallmark Channel original movie soundtrack. The album opens with the upbeat and cheery "You and Me and Christmas," and it is followed by an angelic medley of such Christmas classics as "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," and "Angels We Have Heard on High." Equally beautiful is the acoustic ballad "The Gift of Your Love," where Rimes' voice is pure as the driven snow. She displays her crisp voice on "Carol of the Bells," and equally elegant is the title track "It's Christmas Eve," whose lyrics are pure poetry. She picks up the pace with "Jingle Bell Rock," "Here Comes Santa Claus," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and "Last Christmas." It closes with a hypnotic and soothing rendition of "White Christmas" and "Suite from It's Christmas Eve." It's Christmas, Eve is available on iTunes. The Verdict Overall, LeAnn Rimes does a fabulous job on her It's Christmas, Eve album. There is something in it for everybody. She certainly puts her fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. This Christmas collection garners an A rating. To learn more about LeAnn Rimes and her latest endeavors, check out her official website