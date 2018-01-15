It opens with the feisty "Sleep You Off," which instantly lures the listener in the new EP. It is followed by the ballad "Give Me Back," where she is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability.
"Break Up" is sassy and an anthem of female empowerment. It closes with the spitfire "Lipstick Stains," where Turner
showcases her ability to hit the high notes.
The Verdict
Overall, Leah Turner
is back with a solid and eclectic EP, which has no filler tracks on here. She is bad-ass, and one of Nashville's most underrated female singer-songwriters. This EP is recommended for fans of such country songstresses as Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini. The Leah Turner
EP garners an A rating.
