Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Country songstress Leah Turner is back stronger than ever with her self-titled EP, which was released on California Country Music. "Break Up" is sassy and an anthem of female empowerment. It closes with the spitfire "Lipstick Stains," where The Verdict Overall, Leah Turner's new EP is available on To learn more about country darling It opens with the feisty "Sleep You Off," which instantly lures the listener in the new EP. It is followed by the ballad "Give Me Back," where she is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability."Break Up" is sassy and an anthem of female empowerment. It closes with the spitfire "Lipstick Stains," where Turner showcases her ability to hit the high notes.Overall, Leah Turner is back with a solid and eclectic EP, which has no filler tracks on here. She is bad-ass, and one of Nashville's most underrated female singer-songwriters. This EP is recommended for fans of such country songstresses as Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini. The Leah Turner EP garners an A rating.Leah Turner's new EP is available on iTunes and on Amazon To learn more about country darling Leah Turner and her new EP, check out her official Facebook page More about Leah Turner, Country, Ep, Nashville Leah Turner Country Ep Nashville