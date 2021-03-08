Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Children's music queen Laurie Berkner released her latest studio offering with her band entitled "Let's Go," which is terrific. Digital Journal has the scoop She picks up the pace with "The Superhero Handwashing Song" and the angelic "I Saw A Butterfly," which is the ideal tune for springtime. "I'm On Vacation" is more nonchalant and carefree, and the uptempo "Time To Eat." Equally gorgeous are "Listen To The Sounds" and "Take A Look At My Face," while "Jumping Jack" is the quintessential singalong workout tune. "Tied My Shoes" is the theme song, as well as a quick and fun tutorial for shoe tying. After the joyous "Happy New Year," it closes with the crystalline "Beautiful Light" and on a relevant and significant note with "The Superhero Mask Song." Let's Go! is available on To learn more about Laurie Berkner to release 'Let's Go' album Two Tomatoes Records It opens with the cheerful title cut "Let's Go!" and it is followed by the evocative "When It's Cold" and the uplifting "What Am I Gonna Be (For Halloween)?"She picks up the pace with "The Superhero Handwashing Song" and the angelic "I Saw A Butterfly," which is the ideal tune for springtime. "I'm On Vacation" is more nonchalant and carefree, and the uptempo "Time To Eat."Equally gorgeous are "Listen To The Sounds" and "Take A Look At My Face," while "Jumping Jack" is the quintessential singalong workout tune. "Tied My Shoes" is the theme song, as well as a quick and fun tutorial for shoe tying.After the joyous "Happy New Year," it closes with the crystalline "Beautiful Light" and on a relevant and significant note with "The Superhero Mask Song."Let's Go! is available on Apple Music and Amazon Music . There is something in it for each family since the songs are beautiful, timely, and flawless. With these wonderful tunes, Laurie Berkner is able to provide an escape for her young fans and listeners during this pandemic. Let's Go! garners two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Laurie Berkner and her new album Let's Go!, check out her official website More about Laurie Berkner, Album, let's go, Children's, Music Laurie Berkner Album let s go Children s Music