Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Laurie Berkner shines on terrific 'Let's Go!' children's album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Children's music queen Laurie Berkner released her latest studio offering with her band entitled "Let's Go," which is terrific. Digital Journal has the scoop
It opens with the cheerful title cut "Let's Go!" and it is followed by the evocative "When It's Cold" and the uplifting "What Am I Gonna Be (For Halloween)?"
She picks up the pace with "The Superhero Handwashing Song" and the angelic "I Saw A Butterfly," which is the ideal tune for springtime. "I'm On Vacation" is more nonchalant and carefree, and the uptempo "Time To Eat."
Equally gorgeous are "Listen To The Sounds" and "Take A Look At My Face," while "Jumping Jack" is the quintessential singalong workout tune. "Tied My Shoes" is the theme song, as well as a quick and fun tutorial for shoe tying.
After the joyous "Happy New Year," it closes with the crystalline "Beautiful Light" and on a relevant and significant note with "The Superhero Mask Song."
Let's Go! is available on Apple Music and Amazon Music. There is something in it for each family since the songs are beautiful, timely, and flawless. With these wonderful tunes, Laurie Berkner is able to provide an escape for her young fans and listeners during this pandemic. Let's Go! garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Laurie Berkner and her new album Let's Go!, check out her official website.
Laurie Berkner to release Let s Go album
Laurie Berkner to release 'Let's Go' album
Two Tomatoes Records
More about Laurie Berkner, Album, let's go, Children's, Music
 
Latest News
Top News
Matthew Sweet opens up about new rock studio album 'Catspaw' Special
Asteroid the size of Golden Gate Bridge to zoom past Earth
Wildfire smoke is more toxic than other forms of air pollution
Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study
Italy arrests 'forger' over links to 2015 Paris attack
Microsoft flaws exploited by suspected Chinese hackers Special
Review: Loreno Mayer, Bmark, and Robbie Rosen release 'I Can Feel It' Special
David Gharibyan premieres video for 'International Women's Day' Special
Jay Allen to perform first full-band country concert of 2021
Laura Wright and Maura West to participate in a virtual fan event