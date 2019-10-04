Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music On October 4, children's music queen Laurie Berkner released her highly-anticipated studio album "Waiting For the Elevator" via Two Tomatoes Records. Gavin Creel lends his velvet voice on "Do You Hear the Bells?" and their voices blend well together. "Chipmunk At the Gas Pump" will resonate well with her nursery audience, while "I Missed You" is heartwarming. She picks up with the inquisitive and sassy "I Know How That Works," while "I Love You Daddy" and "A Hug From My Mama" are great theme songs for Father's Day and Mother's Day respectively. After taking her fans on a "Piggyback Ride," she displays her crystalline voice on "A Mermaid's Song." Equally uplifting are " Big Blue Box" and the vivacious "Come Out Come Out." "I Am Angry (Yes I Am)" is a great tune about how to handle challenging emotions such as angst and frustration. "Purple Bricks In the Sky" is atmospheric and the album closes with "This Mountain" and "Somos Los Dinosaurios," which is the Waiting For the Elevator by Laurie Berkner is available on The Verdict Overall, Laurie Berkner delivers on her glorious new album, Waiting For the Elevator. There is something in it for everybody since it has a wide variety of songs. This album garners an A rating. Well done. It opens with the informative title cut "Waiting For the Elevator," which is sheer bliss. Berkner gives her young listeners a clever Math lesson with "A Dollar" and "Did You Go To Ohio?" is upbeat and fun.Gavin Creel lends his velvet voice on "Do You Hear the Bells?" and their voices blend well together. "Chipmunk At the Gas Pump" will resonate well with her nursery audience, while "I Missed You" is heartwarming. She picks up with the inquisitive and sassy "I Know How That Works," while "I Love You Daddy" and "A Hug From My Mama" are great theme songs for Father's Day and Mother's Day respectively.After taking her fans on a "Piggyback Ride," she displays her crystalline voice on "A Mermaid's Song." Equally uplifting are "Big Blue Box" and the vivacious "Come Out Come Out." "I Am Angry (Yes I Am)" is a great tune about how to handle challenging emotions such as angst and frustration."Purple Bricks In the Sky" is atmospheric and the album closes with "This Mountain" and "Somos Los Dinosaurios," which is the Spanish version of her smash hit "We Are The Dinosaurs."Waiting For the Elevator by Laurie Berkner is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Laurie Berkner delivers on her glorious new album, Waiting For the Elevator. There is something in it for everybody since it has a wide variety of songs. This album garners an A rating. Well done. More about Laurie Berkner, Waiting For the Elevator, Album, children's music, children's music Laurie Berkner Waiting For the Elev... Album children s music children s music