Singer-songwriter Laurie Berkner released the new music video for her song "A Hug From My Mama," which is just in time for Mother's Day.
The song has a heartwarming vibe and a comforting message to it. With "A Hug From My Mama," Berkner is able to touch her young listeners and their families on an emotional level.
Berkner sings this acoustic ballad beautifully. It tackles on such themes as love, care and appreciation. Most impressive is the fact that Berkner includes her own daughter, Lucy, in her music video, which makes it even more special.
The Verdict
Overall, Laurie Berkner manages to keep her music fresh and relevant. "A Hug From My Mama" is another keeper, and it garners an A rating. It deserves to be a theme song for this year's Mother's Day. Well done.
To learn more about children's music queen Laurie Berkner and her new music, check out her official website and Facebook page.