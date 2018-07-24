Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On July 24, children's music queen Laurie Berkner hosted a YouTube live stream today, where she performed music for her young fans. She went on to give a few young fans some shout-outs as the "Monster Boogie" remix played in the background. She also gave away a few autographed hard copies of the book, and she serenaded her fans to the infectious tune "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)." It was followed by a read aloud of the new book, "Monster Boogie," and she gave her fans an overview of the book (cover, author and illustrator), and included some neat think-alouds as she read each page, thus showcasing her audience her preschool teacher hat. She immediately broke into an acoustic rendition of the tune. Berkner continued with the witty and fun "Victor Vito," and she encouraged her "young friends" to place their favorite stuffed animals on their head during "Pig on Her Head." She also acknowledged several birthdays and gave shout-outs to all of them, in her soothing, angelic voice. Equally fitting and appropriate was the summer anthem "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)." She concluded her live stream with "We Are The Dinosaurs," where she left her young fans wanting to hear more. To learn more about children's music superstar Read More: Monster Boogie garnered a favorable review from This online show was in support of her newest children's book, Monster Boogie, which was officially released today. Berkner kicked off her virtual concert on an upbeat note with "When I Woke Up Today."She went on to give a few young fans some shout-outs as the "Monster Boogie" remix played in the background. She also gave away a few autographed hard copies of the book, and she serenaded her fans to the infectious tune "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)."It was followed by a read aloud of the new book, "Monster Boogie," and she gave her fans an overview of the book (cover, author and illustrator), and included some neat think-alouds as she read each page, thus showcasing her audience her preschool teacher hat. She immediately broke into an acoustic rendition of the tune.Berkner continued with the witty and fun "Victor Vito," and she encouraged her "young friends" to place their favorite stuffed animals on their head during "Pig on Her Head." She also acknowledged several birthdays and gave shout-outs to all of them, in her soothing, angelic voice.Equally fitting and appropriate was the summer anthem "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)." She concluded her live stream with "We Are The Dinosaurs," where she left her young fans wanting to hear more.To learn more about children's music superstar Laurie Berkner and her book Monster Boogie, check out her official homepage : Monster Boogie garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Laurie Berkner, YouTube, monster boogie, Children's Laurie Berkner YouTube monster boogie Children s