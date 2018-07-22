Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On July 24, 2018, children's music queen Laurie Berkner will release her new book, "Monster Boogie." Digital Journal has the scoop. Ben Clanton's illustrations of the monsters in this book are quite vibrant and fun, thus helping to bring this story and song to life. "Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner official cover art for "Monster Boogie" In honor of this book release, on July 24, The Verdict Overall, Laurie Berkner's new children's book Monster Boogie is irresistible. It is certain to become a new fan favorite. Hopefully, there will be more Laurie Berkner songs made into children's books in the future. Monster Boogie garners an A rating. To learn more about children's music superstar Young fans and readers that enjoyed her song "Monster Boogie" will certainly love this book. It is quite liberating since it inspires her young audience to relinquish their bedtime fears, and release their inner monsters.Ben Clanton's illustrations of the monsters in this book are quite vibrant and fun, thus helping to bring this story and song to life.In honor of this book release, on July 24, Berkner will be doing a free mini-concert at Barnes and Noble Tribeca in New York City at 4 p.m., to help support it. This event will include a read aloud, a performance of a few songs, as well as a book signing, photo opportunity and meet and greet with the "queen of kindie rock" Laurie Berkner herself.Overall, Laurie Berkner's new children's book Monster Boogie is irresistible. It is certain to become a new fan favorite. Hopefully, there will be more Laurie Berkner songs made into children's books in the future. Monster Boogie garners an A rating.To learn more about children's music superstar Laurie Berkner and her new book Monster Boogie, check out her official website More about Laurie Berkner, monster boogie, Children's, Book, Picture Laurie Berkner monster boogie Children s Book Picture Song